Young Selina Kyle prowls Gotham in first look at DC's new Catwoman: Soulstealer graphic novel

Bob Kane and Bill Finger's slinky jewel thief named Catwoman celebrated her 80th anniversary last year, marking the historic milestone after first appearing in DC Comics' Batman #1 back in 1940.

Since then, the seductive Selina Kyle and her feline alter ego have been one of the most endearing and complex characters in the Dark Knight's eclectic gallery of villains, even emerging as Bruce Wayne's love interest in numerous storylines over the decades.

Now DC is offering a deluxe new graphic novel adaptation of the DC Icons' 2018 prose novel, Catwoman: Soulstealer, which was written New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive 12-page peek at this vivid translation arriving in stores on June 1.

Credit: DC Comics

Massaged into a more accessible visual medium by legendary comics creator Louise Simonson, Catwoman: Soulstealer is written by Maas and accented with arresting artwork courtesy of Samantha Dodge, colors by Shari Chankhamma, and letters from Saida Temofonte.

Simonson is a pioneering writer and editor who started in the comics industry in 1974 with Warren Publishing as an editor on Creepy, Eerie, and Vampirella magazines before shifting to Marvel where she worked on titles like Uncanny X-Men, Star Wars, and The New Mutants. In 2020 Simonson was inducted into the Will Eisner Hall of Fame.

Credit: DC Comics

The plotline for Catwoman: Soulstealer finds two years have passed since Selina Kyle was last creeping around Gotham City… but now that Batman is gone, Selina has returned. Well, at least Holly Vanderhees has. Gotham's newest socialite engages in her old talent for picking pockets while mingling with the city's elitist citizens. However, her sketchy past is catching up to her, and she's quickly running out of time.

Credit: DC Comics

Luke Fox has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to prove to Batman that he can guard the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. As a fixture of one of Gotham's finest families, Fox is obligated to attend high-profile fundraisers to maintain his parents' expectations. But as Batwing, he's hoping to thwart an intimidating new crew of baddies from wrecking his mother's plans.

Will Selina Kyle have the right stuff to outsmart and outmaneuver Batwing before it's too late, or become the last victim of her grandest heist?

Credit: DC Comics

Now check out our expanded 12-page preview of DC Comics' Catwoman: Soulstealer graphic novel in the full gallery below.