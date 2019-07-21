Latest Stories

Sen. Cory Booker Dives Deep On Comics, Star Trek & More | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Sen. Cory Booker questions Captain Kirk, praises Picard, backs Batfleck, and talks geeky at SDCC

Contributed by
Jordan Zakarin
Jul 21, 2019
New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker took a few hours off from campaigning to visit San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, where he eagerly traded his stump speech for Star Trek talk.

Booker sat down with SYFY WIRE for an extended chat about his geeky past times and exhibited some deep knowledge about a number of blockbuster science fiction franchises and, naturally, how they intersect with real-world issues. Already, we have released a number of clips featuring the Senator's answers on a number of topics, from his excitement over the Marvel Cinematic Universe integrating the X-Men (paired with his concerns about the corporate consolidation that made it possible), defending Ensign Wesley Crusher of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and nerdy date nights with girlfriend Rosario Dawson. Now, we're releasing an extended version of the interview with Sen. Booker, who touches on a number of other topics.

The Senator weaves in his hometown of Newark, NJ during the conversation, pointing out that it's where the first Star Trek fan convention ever took place, reveals that he started a Trek club while at Oxford, and questioned Captain Kirk's decision in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Booker also backed his friend Ben Affleck's portrayal Batman in the most recent DC movies.

