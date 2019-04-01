Latest Stories

Most Important Episodes of GoT
Tag: TV
The 10 Game of Thrones episodes you need to watch before the Season 8 premiere
Stan Lee
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame likely Stan Lee's final Marvel movie cameo, according to Joe Russo
Cloak and Dagger season 2 interviews
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Cloak & Dagger's cast and creators tease Season 2
Underground Heroes exhibit at the New York Transit Museum
Tag: Comics
Comics show the story of New York's transit system in Underground Heroes exhibition
Shazam! Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer

Shazam! punks DC fans with fake Aquaman 2 trailer for April Fool's Day

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 1, 2019

April Fool’s Day is the holiday where pop culture news junkies have to be at their most vigilant, and this year’s is no exception as the DCEU attempts to prank their fanbase with a sneak preview at a film that’s not even close to being out. In a backdoor promotion of the upcoming Shazam!, DC dropped a trailer that starts out promising a glimpse at Aquaman 2 — a film that’s not even written yet.

The prank would probably work better if the video wasn’t titled “SHAZAM! - In Theaters Thursday,” but this isn’t a joke here for subtlety or nuance. It’s an Eminem-scored, spray-paint wielding piece of juvenile silliness — just like the kid-superhero starring in the film.

Take a look:

Aquaman has been the butt of so many Shazam! jokes that it seems like the latter should take it easy on its DC co-star. But sorry, no king of the ocean will reign today (or in the foreseeable future). Zachary Levi’s Slurpee-drinking superhero is making sure of that. Critics love it, and the box office is anticipating big numbers: it’s Shazam’s time in the spotlight, at least until the sequel to James Wan’s surprisingly successful take on Aquaman (or its spin-off) drops some more news.

Until then, fans can catch Shazam! when it hits theaters on Apr. 5. And that's no joke.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Aquaman 2
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Pranks
Tag: DCEU

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Shazam!
Tag: Trailers
Shazam Mark Strong Zachary Levi
Shazam! reels in hilarious Aquaman gag in new international trailer
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Trench
Tag: Aquaman
Aquaman
DC producer says Trench spinoff is not a prequel, will arrive before Aquaman 2
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: DCEU
Zachary Levi Shazam
Shazam! tries his best Superman impression in latest trailer for DC solo film
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: DCEU
Tag: Wonder Woman 1984
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
WB boss says DCEU will lean on ‘individual characters’ to get ‘on the right track’
Jacob Oller
Feb 27, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2