Asher Angel from Shazam! proves he can do (a different type of) magic

Can Asher Angel, also known as Billy Batson from Shazam!, transform himself into a superhero who can summon lightning IRL? Not exactly, but close.

SYFY WIRE’s Katie Wilson caught up with Angel, and what better way to chill with a hero who got his powers from a wizard than by doing magic tricks? We're not talking anything more supernatural than card tricks, but hey, it’s magic to all of us mortals. And there’s a really cool thing you can do with a deck of cards to convince people that what you’re doing is totally legit, even though some other… powers are involved. (Perhaps our producers had something to do with it, but you'll have to watch to find out!).

While getting our magic lesson, we also got to spend some time learning about Angel himself, like what would be the first thing he’d do if he randomly woke up with superpowers for real. The actor didn’t hesitate to reply that he’d fly around the world. Maybe he’s channeling his friend Superman here, but in the film, Shazam isn’t quite so agile at first, so maybe Angel should manipulate electricity instead.

Zachary Levi, who plays the grown-up superhero, has to channel that teen spirit to make it believable that he really is a kid stuck in the body of someone who can legally drive (and somewhat legally use his superpowers to be a viral sensation on YouTube).

“He’s got that kid, like a 14-year-old inside of him, sure,” Angel said about Levi. “He really just dug deep and found that.”

If you’re blown away by the kind of magic that is totally doable in this universe, you’ll find out how to do each trick after Angel gives it a try.

Video of Shazam&#039;s Asher Angel Performs Magic Tricks | SYFY WIRE

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.