Latest Stories

supernova remnant
Tag: Science
Never-before-seen supernova super-explosion sent another star blazing through our galaxy
WDD Hero
Tag: TV
Skybound Xpo reveals colorful news for The Walking Dead Deluxe + Invincible cast
arachnophobia (1)
Tag: Movies
Arachnophobia just might be the most horrifying horror comedy of all time
Kongonaphon kely
Tag: Science
Tiny dinosaur that could fit into your hand might be proof that even the most monstrous lizards evolved from tiny terrors
WDD Hero
More info i
Credit: Skybound/Image
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Skybound Xpo reveals colorful news for The Walking Dead Deluxe + Invincible cast

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 18, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Robert Kirkman
Tag: Tony Moore
Tag: Charlie Adlard
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: invincible

Rabid zombie fans have been clamoring for it for years, but now that vivid dream will become a reality as Skybound/Image's The Walking Dead comic book series goes full color this fall in a special re-issue project titled The Walking Dead Deluxe

This Saturday, during the exclusive live-stream Skybound Xpo panel, “Skybound: Past, Present, and Future,” spotlighting Skybound’s creators Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, news was announced of this bold new direction for the entire cast of beloved characters both living and dead.

More The Walking Dead

San Diego Comic Con
Wynonna Earp, Helstrom, and more: Here's your definitive guide to Comic Con@Home
walking dead carl chandler riggs
Chandler Riggs' father makes it clear his son did not want out of The Walking Dead

Image Comics' longrunning flagship series of The Walking Dead wrapped up last July with Issue #193 and now fans can reexperience the entire shambling saga in a bold new presentation right from the beginning.

WDD

Credit: Skybound/Image

Shuffling into comic shops starting with The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 on October 7, freshly accented with striking colors courtesy of Dave McCaig, this premium revival of the series will also showcase an array of appetizing variant covers by artists including David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams, each one commemorating major character introductions and the series’ most stomach-churning twists and turns.

zombie

Credit: Skybound/Image

Monthly issues will also include a brand new installment of “The Cutting Room Floor,” packed with Kirkman's original handwritten plots alongside commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have been altered or truncated along the way. Skybound/Image's re-issued color series won't be collected into trade paperbacks so mark your calendar to snag the debut copy when fall arrives. Then subsequent chapters of the iconic zombie masterpiece will be released at the rate of two issues per month.  

WDD 1

Credit: Skybound/Image

Also revealed during the virtual Skybound panel, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) have joined the cast of Invincible, Amazon Studios' upcoming adult animated series based on Kirkman and artist Cory Walker's comic book of the same name. Payton will voice Black Samson, and Quinto will voice Robot.

While a handful of voice actors were previously announced, Kirkman has now unveiled exactly which iconic comic book characters they’ll be playing in the series. Here's the updated cast below...

Invincible

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett; Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic; Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman; Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl); Mark Hamill will voice Art; Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve; Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate; Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode; Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell; Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster); and Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Invincible 1

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

The premiere season of Amazon Prime's Invincible soars starting later this year.

Now check out our 4-page color preview of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 in the full gallery below!

WDD
Credit: Skybound/Image
WDD 1
Credit: Skybound/Image
WDD P1
Credit: Skybound/Image
WDD P2
Credit: Skybound/Image
WDD P3
Credit: Skybound/Image
WDD P4
Credit: Skybound/Image
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Robert Kirkman
Tag: Tony Moore
Tag: Charlie Adlard
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: invincible

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker