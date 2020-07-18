Skybound Xpo reveals colorful news for The Walking Dead Deluxe + Invincible cast

Rabid zombie fans have been clamoring for it for years, but now that vivid dream will become a reality as Skybound/Image's The Walking Dead comic book series goes full color this fall in a special re-issue project titled The Walking Dead Deluxe.

This Saturday, during the exclusive live-stream Skybound Xpo panel, “Skybound: Past, Present, and Future,” spotlighting Skybound’s creators Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, news was announced of this bold new direction for the entire cast of beloved characters both living and dead.

Image Comics' longrunning flagship series of The Walking Dead wrapped up last July with Issue #193 and now fans can reexperience the entire shambling saga in a bold new presentation right from the beginning.

Credit: Skybound/Image

Shuffling into comic shops starting with The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 on October 7, freshly accented with striking colors courtesy of Dave McCaig, this premium revival of the series will also showcase an array of appetizing variant covers by artists including David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams, each one commemorating major character introductions and the series’ most stomach-churning twists and turns.

Credit: Skybound/Image

Monthly issues will also include a brand new installment of “The Cutting Room Floor,” packed with Kirkman's original handwritten plots alongside commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have been altered or truncated along the way. Skybound/Image's re-issued color series won't be collected into trade paperbacks so mark your calendar to snag the debut copy when fall arrives. Then subsequent chapters of the iconic zombie masterpiece will be released at the rate of two issues per month.

Credit: Skybound/Image

Also revealed during the virtual Skybound panel, Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) have joined the cast of Invincible, Amazon Studios' upcoming adult animated series based on Kirkman and artist Cory Walker's comic book of the same name. Payton will voice Black Samson, and Quinto will voice Robot.

While a handful of voice actors were previously announced, Kirkman has now unveiled exactly which iconic comic book characters they’ll be playing in the series. Here's the updated cast below...

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett; Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic; Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman; Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl); Mark Hamill will voice Art; Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve; Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate; Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode; Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell; Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster); and Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

The premiere season of Amazon Prime's Invincible soars starting later this year.

Now check out our 4-page color preview of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 in the full gallery below!