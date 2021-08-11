Watch: David Cronenberg is scary as ever in Shudder's horror anthology 'Slasher: Flesh & Blood'

If films The Fly (1986), Scanners (1981), The Brood (1979), or The Dead Zone (1983) gave you nightmares for life, or kickstarted your love of horror films, then you can blame David Cronenberg. He directed all of those films, and many more — some without bloodshed — and he’s still at it.

The multi-hyphenate director/writer/actor has been in thespian mode more of late, appearing in such disparate projects as Star Trek: Discovery and Shudder’s upcoming original event series, Slasher: Flesh & Blood.

An eight episode anthology tale, Slasher: Flesh & Blood has Cronenberg leading a cast from other Slasher installments, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie) and Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), who all come together for a dysfunctional family reunion.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at Cronenberg's Spencer Galloway holding court over his confused family as he explains the “hook” to this intense gathering:

Video of Slasher: Flesh &amp; Blood &quot;The Family Competition&quot; | A Shudder Original Series

Slasher: Flesh & Blood will exclusively stream on Shudder, the horror streaming service, in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand beginning Thursday, August 12 with two episodes. Additional episodes will stream each week after that.​

And if you're missing Cronenberg behind the camera, his sci-fi thriller Crimes of the Future is still in the works with an impressive cast including Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Léa Seydoux (Spectre), and frequent Cronenberg collaborator Viggo Mortensen (A History of Violence, Eastern Promises).