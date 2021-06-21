Snake Eyes: Cobra prepares to strike in full trailer for G.I. Joe origin flick

Director Robert Schwentke (Flightplan, Red) digs deep into the G.I. Joe mythos with the full trailer for his live-action Snake Eyes film.

Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) takes up the titular role of a tenacious loner who becomes a deadly ninja warrior after saving the life of his future nemesis, Storm Shadow (Fast & Furious 6's Andrew Koji). Upon joining the ancient Japanese clan known as Arashikage, secrets come to light and Snake Eyes' "honor and allegiance will be tested — even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him," reads the official synopsis.

Then there's the matter of an up-and-coming shadow organization that wants all-out global revolution. That organization's name? You guessed it — Cobra!

"The relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is probably one of the greatest relationships ever created," Golding remarks in a featurette that dropped alongside the trailer Monday morning. "It was so important for us to get that relationship right in this movie. [Larry Hama, who came up with the Snake Eyes/Storm Shadow backstory in the original comics] gave us creative license to be able to tell a story beyond the comics and launch this brand-new universe for G.I. Joe."

Check out the trailer and featurette below:

Video of Snake Eyes NEW Trailer | &quot;Behind The Mask&quot; (2021 Movie) | Henry Golding, G.I. Joe

Video of The Secrets Behind G.I. Joe’s Greatest Duo (2021 Movie)

Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) and Anna Waterhouse (Rebecca) & Joe Shrapnel (The Gray Man), the film co-stars Úrsula Corberó (Baroness), Samara Weaving (Scarlett), Haruka Abe (Akiko), Tahehiro Hira (Kenta), and Iko Uwais (Hard Master).

Spiliotopoulos came up with the central story upon which the screenplay was based. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, and Greg Mooradian executive-produced the project, while Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura served as producers.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

"It does not start as a G.I. Joe-Cobra movie," di Bonaventura said in May. "It starts as an Arashikage movie, a Snake Eyes character arc. You come to realize the Arashikage as they've traditionally been are affiliated with the Joes, therefore that brings in Cobra. There is a gradual reveal that there's a larger world here."

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins heads to theaters Friday, July 23.