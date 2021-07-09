Knowing is half the battle! 'Snake Eyes' goes old school G.I. Joe with stop-motion PSA

In this age of reboots and revivals, everything that's old is new again — including riffs on those classic G.I. Joe PSAs from the golden age that always carried a nice message at the end.

As the release date of Snake Eyes: G. I. Joe Origins draws nearer (July 23), Paramount has released a stop-motion PSA produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios explaining the upcoming movie and how it's a standalone origin story for the fan-favorite character. However, as you can see in the video below, the real charm of it lies in the fact that it's channeling similar "knowing is half the battle" spots that ended each episode from Hasbro's uber popular '80s cartoon, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

The not-quite-a-PSA follows a group of kids as they encounter numerous Joes who could be helpful in combating potential neighborhood threats, like downed power lines and venomous snakes. But the kids are more interested in talking to the normally-silent Snake Eyes, who then reveals himself to be Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), the actor who'll be playing him in the film. As they're joined by the rest of the G.I.Joe squad, some of whom won't be part of his big-screen origin story, Snake explains: "Sometimes friends need time apart to explore what makes them mysterious ninja assassins. Friends understand giving each other space."

Video of Snake Eyes Has Something to Say… G.I. Joe Origins

The video also shows off some of Snake Eyes' iconic fight skills. And as impressive as the stop-motion fighting is, the live-action movie version is even better if the "Prepare For Battle" video featurette (below) focusing on "ninja training" for the movie is anything to go by.

Golding himself talks about the "ninja training course" he went through under the film's fight coordinator (and legendary choreographer himself) Kenji Tanigaki. "Many movies just have sword fights, and gunfights, and car action," says Tanigaki in the video. "But this movie has everything."

The video also features glimpse of some of Golding's fellow Snake Eyes castmates talking about their training, including Ready Or Not's Samara Weaving (Scarlett), Money Heist's Úrsula Corberó (Baronness), and Fast & Furious 6's Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow).

Video of INSANE Ninja Training | Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins follows the story of its titular hero, a loner who is invited to join an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir, and trained by them in the ways of the ninja warrior. However, his new home (and the family he's built) are threatened when secrets from his past are revealed, testing his honor and allegiance.

The film also stars Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. It was written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) and Anna Waterhouse (Rebecca) & Joe Shrapnel (The Gray Man) and directed by Robert Schwentke (Divergent).

Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins slides into theaters on July 23.