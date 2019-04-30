Latest Stories

Sonic the Hedgehog
Credit: Paramount Pictures

That live-action Sonic trailer is making fans think of Cat in the Hat, Pikachu, and more

Josh Weiss
Apr 30, 2019

Will Smith can breathe a sigh of relief because there's a new blue celebrity in town. This morning, Paramount released the first trailer for its live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film, and as you'd expect, Twitter could not remain silent on the subject.

The tweets, which came in fast and loose, were as honest and hilarious as ever. Comparisons were made to Universal's Cat in the Hat film with Mike Myers, as well as Doctor Strange's abilities to conjure portals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition, the online community continually used Detective Pikachu as the barometer for bringing video game characters into the real world.

Helmed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic (opening Nov. 8) stars Ben Schwartz as the titular hero, a wholly CGI creation that joins forces with small-town cop Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to bring down Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Unfortunately, Robotnik is working with the full backing of the U.S. government and wants to figure out how Sonic works, so he can harness that power for world domination. Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough co-star in the big budget movie.

Here's a sampling of what Twitter had to say:

What do you think of Sonic's modern redesign? Sound off in the comments below!

