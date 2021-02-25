'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is the end of Tom Holland's Marvel contract, but he's in no rush to retire

Yesterday, Marvel fans got an exciting update on the MCU's third Spider-Man film, which locked down an actual title: No Way Home. The news is rather poignant because the trilogy capper (directed by the returning Jon Watts) will close out Tom Holland's current contract with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Even so, the young actor isn't quite ready to relinquish the role of Peter Parker, and let's be honest with ourselves, people — a renewal and generous pay bump are probably on the horizon for Holland.

“[Spider-Man: No Way Home] would be my last one [under contract] so I’ve always said to them if they want me back I’ll be there in a heartbeat," he told Collider. "I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back I’ll be there, if they don’t I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey."

Holland went on to say that Marvel Studios (owned by Disney) and Sony (owner of the screen rights to all things Spidey-related) probably won't hit another snag like they did in the summer of 2019 when the two parties had the option to dissolve their onscreen partnership in regards to Spider-Man.

"I think the two studios have worked that out, and I don’t think that that will be a problem in the future," Holland continued. "That said, I’m just the actor and I was a part of a few phone calls during that process, but I think they love working with each other, I think they found a way in which it can be beneficial for both studios, and I’m just kind of like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument."

Barring any pandemic-related delays, Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters Friday, Dec. 17. Production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia.