PS4's Spider-Man getting a younger, more Tom Holland-y face in PS5 remaster

With the coming of a new Sony console, the beloved and best-selling Spider-Man game for the PS4 is getting a facelift. This move goes hand in hand with the follow-up game Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the remastered version of the original will come with that game when the PlayStation 5 launches. But an unexpected element to this remaster is that Peter Parker is getting a Face-Off-style secret identity switch: Spidey has a new, younger face that just happens to be a lot more Tom Holland-y.

This face/actor swap was announced on the PlayStation blog, noting that John Bubniak’s face had been replaced by that of Ben Jordan in order to "get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture." It also seemed to de-age the character, who is evicted from his apartment and on the outs with his ex Mary Jane over the course of the game, to a more MCU-appropriate youth.

Take a look:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man Remastered | PS5

They're sure that's not Tom Holland? The original Spidey looked a bit like Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man, with longer hair and a bit more experience. But with great graphics come great responsibility ... to provide a Spider-Man that looks a bit closer to the current cinematic version — even without Tom Holland's exact image.

The post also showed off some of the remaster's new reflection tech (ray-tracing!) and new suits, and teased its upcoming photo mode so gamers can take full advantage of the beefed graphical abilities.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launches as a tie-in download to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on Nov. 12.