Holland and Feige address Spider-Man's future after Disney-Sony split

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to learn that Tom Holland's Spider-Man would no longer appear in the MCU after Disney and Sony were unable to come to arrangement over cinematic use of the famous Marvel character. Sony, which owns the film license to Spidey and his related heroes/villains, released its own take on an events, citing the busy schedule of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige as one of the main factors behind the decision. Now, Holland and Feige are breaking their silence on the matter, having spoken with Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

"Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told the outlet. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler."

While onstage for the expo's presentation for Pixar's Onward, Holland alluded to the Sony-Disney business in the following Avengers: Endgame-inspired statement: "It's been a crazy week but I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000."

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige also told EW. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

However Peter Parker returns to the big screen, we already had the perfect set-up for a sequel at the end of Far From Home where J. Jonah Jameson (played by J.K. Simmons once again) reveals Spider-Man's secret identity to the entire world.

To see how Twitter reacted to the news about Spider-Man leaving the MCU, click here.