WIRE Buzz: Podcast takes on Spielberg and Lucas, Pokemon remake gets new trailer, more

Who doesn't love a good ol' fashioned WIRE Buzz?

This afternoon, we've got the skinny on a podcast series about the birth of the modern blockbuster (featuring some of your favorite filmmakers), a new trailer for a Pokemon remake, a short science fiction movie starring Doug Jones, and the renewal of a recent genre series on Amazon.

Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, two of the greatest visionaries to ever live and work in the industry, are getting a new podcast made in their honor.

Blockbuster will be broken into six parts and document the two filmmakers' early careers and how, after failing at first, they helped define the modern-day tentpole film.

"We've created a time capsule to go back to the most exciting period of reinvention in Hollywood history and highlight the friendship that inspired it," series creator Matt Schrader told The Hollywood Reporter.

Check out a snippet below:

While based on hard fact and research — the team scoured "thousands of articles, books, documents and more," Schrader tells THR — Blockbuster will be a dramatized story with other people voicing the likes of Spielberg, Lucas, and even Sylvester Stallone.

After the releases of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, American Graffiti, and Star Wars, Spielberg and Lucas were, to quote Rotten Tomatoes, "certified fresh." Alone, they were both rising stars in the film industry, but after A New Hope, they finally teamed up to bring the world Indiana Jones in the early 1980s.

There's a fresh trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, an all-CGI remake of Pokemon: The First Movie from 1999.

It's in Japanese, but still, fans of the original will recognize plenty of iconic moments like Mewtwo donning his battle armor or Pikachu being slapped by his own clone.

Watch the trailer:

Video of 【公式】「ミュウツーの逆襲 EVOLUTION」予告2

According to IMDb, the film will hit theaters Nov. 17 of this year, presumably with an English dub.

A new sci-fi short, The Boogeys, has become available to watch on YouTube and it stars two live-action Hellboy alums from two different Hellboy eras.

The first is Doug Jones, who played Abe Sapien in the del Toro films. The second is Douglas Tait, who did the body motion capture for Gruagach in the David Harbour-fronted reboot; Stephen Graham ended up providing the character's voice.

Written and directed by Sanjay F. Sharma, The Boogeys is set in the future after Earth has been transformed into a slum by a race of aliens. In this dystopian world, children simply go missing, plucked off the streets and sold to high-paying alien overlords. Hoping to make up for past sins, cop-turned-pickpocket Jack Dawkins (Andrew Troy) makes it his mission to track down one of these missing kids.

Watch the full short below:

Video of THE BOOGEYS Sci-Fi Short Film

Although this is a relatively small project compared to most studio standards, The Boogeys has an impressive roster of talent in front of and behind the camera. For instance, creature designs were done by Jordu Schell, an alum of features like Avatar and yes, Hellboy. Moreover, the cinematographer is Brad Shield, whose past credits include The Avengers and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Sharma has already shown the movie at numerous festivals (where it won several accolades) and is reportedly in talks to turn the short into a feature-length film.

Hanna has been renewed for a second season over at Amazon, Variety confirms. Based on the 2011 movie of the same name, the series centers on a young girl (Esme Creed-Miles) who is also a deadly assassin. Her father is played by Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman.

Video of Hanna Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Season 1 of Hanna premiered at the end of March.

The show, which also stars Mireille Enos, was created by David Farr, who co-wrote the screenplay of the movie, which was directed by Joe Wright (Pan). In that version, Hanna and her father were played by Saoirse Ronan and Eric Bana, respectively.