WIRE Buzz: SpongeBob Super Bowl trailer adds Snoop Dogg; Birds of Prey fan screenings; more

After tumbleweed Keanu Reeves took over the internet for a brief moment (as all versions of Keanu Reeves do upon their debut) after his appearance in the first trailer for the third theatrical SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Sponge on the Run’s CG animation was inescapable. Now the big screen trilogy-capper for the lauded cartoon has a new trailer — this time focused around a Super Bowl spot.

The film from director Tim Hill focuses on the titular sponge (Tom Kenny) and his BFF Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) as they search for SpongeBob’s lost pet snail Gary. Basically, the inciting incident of the episode "Have You Seen This Snail?" with enough twists and turns to make it into a movie. Now this self-referential trailer is here to tell fans everything about the movie in less than thirty seconds.

Check it out:

Video of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run - Big Game Spot - Paramount Pictures

Even though “it’s just the pregame,” as Squidward says, this was an expensive ad — but one that, among other things, introduced Snoop Dogg to the cast. Snoop Dogg! Money well spent indeed.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run hits theaters on May 22.

Next, fan screenings aren’t all that rare for big blockbusters, allowing diehards to check out the film ahead of its official release after they, say, win a contest or otherwise prove their geeky bonafides. Now Warner Bros. is introducing a new way to get into movies ahead of time: DC Universe. As long as that movie is Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), that is.

According to a release, subscribers to DC’s comic and media streaming service will be able to see Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn early in over 30 cities. The event, which features screenings on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, will send out an RSVP link to DC Universe members on Jan. 31 (which means fans still have time to subscribe before the links are sent) for them to reserve a spot at theaters in Chicago, Washington D.C, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Austin, Charlotte, Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa, and more.

Basically, most residents of most states will have a chance to check out director Cathy Yan’s new film before it comes out. Sorry, Oklahomans, but it looks like you’ll have to drive to Dallas to see the hammer-and-bat antics.

Birds of Prey launches for the public on Feb. 6.

Finally, another Super Bowl ad combines two pop culture juggernauts in an unexpected way. Perhaps it’s encouraging fans to “let go” of their preconceived notions.

That’s because the ubiquitous earworm from the first Frozen movie, “Let It Go”, features prominently in Audi’s upcoming commercial for the big game — sung by none other than Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark herself, Maisie Williams.

Take a look:

Video of Audi Presents: Let It Go

The oddball ad — which features a devilish car accident, infuriating traffic, a singing bear mascot, and a hope for a sustainable future — lets Williams show off her musical chops...but it may be one of the stranger ads genre fans can expect from the NFL championship game. At least it’s introducing Audi’s completely electric cars, which have now fully exited the realm of science fiction.

The Super Bowl airs on Feb. 2.