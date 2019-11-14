SpongeBob SquarePants: Gary goes missing (again) in first trailer for Sponge on the Run

Flappin' flotsam! The first trailer for the third theatrical SpongeBob SquarePants movie is here, and it's got Keanu Reeves as a talking tumbleweed!

Titled Sponge on the Run, the CG-animated movie's plot involves a search for SpongeBob's beloved pet snail, Gary. Like the series' titular character, the cat-like mollusk is played by veteran voice actor, Tom Kenny. A widespread man hunt (or snail hunt, we should say) for Gary previously occurred on show in the Season 4 episode of "Have You Seen This Snail?"

Luckily, SpongeBob has his best friend, Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), at his side to help look for the meowing gastropod.

Dive into the new trailer below:

Video of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Judging by the trailer, it looks like this project has been renamed from the previously-announced It's A Wonderful Sponge, which was said to be an origin story of SpongeBob's attending Camp Coral as a child. Said camp does appear in the trailer, but seems only to be a flashback sequence explaining how SpongeBob first met Gary.

"As a great poet once said: 'There is no love like the love of a sponge for his snail,' Kenny told People during a recent interview, also promising some fun musical numbers or "SpongeSongs" in the film. "There’s a lot that I can’t talk about yet, but I CAN say that when SpongeBob‘s precious pet Gary goes missing, SpongeBob and his trusty pink pal Patrick hit the road on our wildest road trip yet to try and get him back."

Check out the first posters below. As you can see, the movie's social hashtag is "#SaveGary."

Credit: Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon

Credit: Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon

The last SpongeBob release for the big screen was 2015's Sponge Out of Water, which gained an 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $320 million at the worldwide box office.

Sponge on the Run splashes into theaters everywhere on May 22, 2020. Tim Hill, who has been a writer and producer on the Nickelodeon series since it first premiered in 1999, directs.