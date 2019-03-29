Latest Stories

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad courting Jai Courtney; A Quiet Place talking with Cillian Murphy
The Americans and Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: Fangrrls
The suburban horror similarities between Santa Clarita Diet and The Americans
Dumbo, Batman, Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 173: Dumbo, Batman at 80, Avengers: Endgame posters
Us – Tethered family
Tag: Movies
How Jordan Peele used the abject to break blackness and the modern horror genre
Star Pig Hero

Exclusive preview: Delilah Dawson goes cosmic for IDW's wild new sci-fi miniseries, Star Pig

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 29, 2019

Anyone who has not encountered the singular wit and superior storytelling skills of New York Times bestselling author Delilah S. Dawson (Kill The Farm Boy, Sparrowhawk, Star Wars: Phasma) is missing the supreme pleasure of a spirited creator hitting her stride with enviable efforts. 

Today at the IDW Publishing panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, Dawson's latest project was announced, as the publisher unveiled what could perhaps be the coolest comic book title of 2019: Star Pig

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of this visionary sci-fi miniseries with the first far-out cover and premiere-issue interior art.

Star Pig Cover

Credit: IDW Publishing

Written by Dawson in her inimitable style and adorned with some freaky-fun art by Francesco Gaston (Bloodstrike, Ms. Marvel), this nostalgic spacefaring adventure revolves around a geeky, late-21st-century teen named Vess who gets shoved off to spend her summer break at an orbiting space camp.

A tragic shuttle accident sends her and the rest of her fellow passengers careening into the cold void of outer space. But when a ginormous cosmic water bear miraculously rescues Vess and her precious retro Discman, it’s the genesis of an extraordinary friendship and a starstruck journey set to the classic tunes of Vess’ 1990s-heavy playlist.

Star Pig Official Logo

Credit: IDW Publishing

Star Pig is the story of a lost girl and a giant space tardigrade, just trying to get back home," Dawson said in a statement to SYFY WIRE. "No, Star Pig is actually a love song to nostalgia and growing up, to the bone-deep knowledge that you can never go back to the way things were. NO! Star Pig is really about what happens when the rest of the universe is as obsessed with American Earth culture as we are, and the first human to make contact with aliens finds that they're cloning Laika, collecting pogs, jamming out to Weezer, and using words like 'tubular.' It's a mishmash of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s through the lens of a teen girl who never really felt at home in her own time — but who might yet find her place among the stars.”

Star Pig Slice

Credit: IDW Publishing

Star Pig #1 arrives in July and will be available with priceless covers by Sara Richard (My Little Pony) and Francesco Gaston (Hulk), with subsequent issue covers showcasing the wild imaginations of Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce), Nicoletta Baldari (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny), and Sara Alfageeh (Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy).

Hitch a ride on our exclusive four-page peek at IDW's Star Pig #1 in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll strap in for the limited series when it drops into our orbit this July.

Star Pig Cover
Credit: IDW Publishing
Star Pig Cover A Art
Credit: IDW Publishing
Star Pig P1
Credit: IDW Publishing
Star Pig P2
Credit: IDW Publishing
Star Pig P3
Credit: IDW Publishing
Star Pig P4
Credit: IDW Publishing
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Star Pig
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Delilah Dawson
Tag: Francesco Gaston
Tag: Comics
Tag: WonderCon 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Marvel Action Spider-Man #1
Tag: Delilah Dawson
spider hero
Exclusive Preview: Delilah Dawson and Fico Ossio dissect IDW's new Marvel Action Spider-Man #1
Jeff Spry
Nov 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
Tag: IDW Publishing
D&D Cover Hero
Test your fate in this exclusive peek at IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1
Jeff Spry
Feb 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: The Q Conflict
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek Q Conflict Hero
Exclusive: Starfleet's finest captains unite in IDW's new Star Trek: The Q Conflict
Jeff Spry
Jan 30, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: IDW 20/20
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek 20:20 Hero
Exclusive: Young Captain Picard commands the U.S.S. Stargazer in Star Trek: IDW 20/20 one-shot
Jeff Spry
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0