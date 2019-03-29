Exclusive preview: Delilah Dawson goes cosmic for IDW's wild new sci-fi miniseries, Star Pig

Anyone who has not encountered the singular wit and superior storytelling skills of New York Times bestselling author Delilah S. Dawson (Kill The Farm Boy, Sparrowhawk, Star Wars: Phasma) is missing the supreme pleasure of a spirited creator hitting her stride with enviable efforts.

Today at the IDW Publishing panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, Dawson's latest project was announced, as the publisher unveiled what could perhaps be the coolest comic book title of 2019: Star Pig.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of this visionary sci-fi miniseries with the first far-out cover and premiere-issue interior art.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Written by Dawson in her inimitable style and adorned with some freaky-fun art by Francesco Gaston (Bloodstrike, Ms. Marvel), this nostalgic spacefaring adventure revolves around a geeky, late-21st-century teen named Vess who gets shoved off to spend her summer break at an orbiting space camp.

A tragic shuttle accident sends her and the rest of her fellow passengers careening into the cold void of outer space. But when a ginormous cosmic water bear miraculously rescues Vess and her precious retro Discman, it’s the genesis of an extraordinary friendship and a starstruck journey set to the classic tunes of Vess’ 1990s-heavy playlist.

Credit: IDW Publishing

“Star Pig is the story of a lost girl and a giant space tardigrade, just trying to get back home," Dawson said in a statement to SYFY WIRE. "No, Star Pig is actually a love song to nostalgia and growing up, to the bone-deep knowledge that you can never go back to the way things were. NO! Star Pig is really about what happens when the rest of the universe is as obsessed with American Earth culture as we are, and the first human to make contact with aliens finds that they're cloning Laika, collecting pogs, jamming out to Weezer, and using words like 'tubular.' It's a mishmash of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s through the lens of a teen girl who never really felt at home in her own time — but who might yet find her place among the stars.”

Credit: IDW Publishing

Star Pig #1 arrives in July and will be available with priceless covers by Sara Richard (My Little Pony) and Francesco Gaston (Hulk), with subsequent issue covers showcasing the wild imaginations of Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce), Nicoletta Baldari (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny), and Sara Alfageeh (Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy).

Hitch a ride on our exclusive four-page peek at IDW's Star Pig #1 in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll strap in for the limited series when it drops into our orbit this July.