WandaVision creator Matt Shakman beaming up to direct new Star Trek movie

WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is heading from the MCU to the Star Trek universe. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot have tapped him to direct the next Star Trek movie.

The details are scant as of yet — the film doesn’t even have a title. Paramount has confirmed, however, that Abrams is producing and that Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson have written the script, a crucial step for any film eyeing production.

Deadline is also reporting that the film is moving ahead at "warp speed" and will enter production starting next spring.

This isn’t the first Star Trek movie that’s been in the works in recent years. Quentin Tarantino also had thoughts about directing an R-Rated Star Trek movie, but decided to steer away from that dream. Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo) was also working on a film, but Paramount indefinitely paused that project as it reconsidered the franchise.

Before Shakman directed Disney+’s Emmy-nominated WandaVision, he had directed television episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Game of Thrones, and — ironically, given Hawley’s previous Star Trek involvement — Fargo. The Star Trek movie will be Shakman's first foray into directing a theatrical film.

With the director on board, it seems that Paramount has decided where they want to boldly take one of their most valuable IPs. Given Shakman’s background, the potential for the new film is vast. Almost as vast as the emptiness of space.

It's still early days, so there’s no news yet on when the Shakman-directed Star Trek film will make its way to a theater near you. In the meantime, there's plenty of Star Trek universe shows to catch on Paramount Plus.