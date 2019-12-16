Quentin Tarantino 'steers' away from the final frontier, says R-rated Star Trek may not happen

Sorry, Star Trek fans. We have some bad news.

Quentin Tarantino probably won't be putting his mark on Gene Roddenberry's long-running science fiction franchise after all. The story first broke after the writer/director of Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood discussed his big-screen future with Consequence of Sound.

“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” said the filmmaker known for including plenty of violence and cursing in his movies. "In a strange way, it seems like this movie, [Once Upon a Time], would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement. I mean to such a degree [that] there was a moment when I was writing and went, 'Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?' No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it."

In a separate interview with Deadline, Tarantino added: “I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see. ... I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.”

The idea of Tarantino (who draws a lot of his influence from 1970s grindhouse and exploitation cinema) making an R-rated Star Trek film has been around since 2017. In the last two years, everyone from Simon Pegg to Patrick Stewart to William Shatner has sounded off on the concept, which many of us thought was kooky, but also awesome. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was even hired to write the script, which was being developed by Tarantino and J.J. Abrams.

"If I do it, it’ll be R-rated. There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet," Tarantino said over the summer.

In a more recent discussion with Andy Cohen — which involved the topic of Kill Bill 3 — the filmmaker revealed that his next project will most likely be a play or a limited TV show.

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, which changes history by preventing the Tate-LaBianca murders of 1969, is a serious contender as we head into awards season. The Golden Globes have nominated the movie for five awards, including Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.