Star Trek: Picard lands second season renewal before nostalgic premiere

Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise is now engaged with CBS All Access for not one, but two seasons of a new Star Trek. The ex-leader of the Next Generation crew is coming back to helm Star Trek: Picard — a new series airing alongside the streaming service’s Discovery — and now it’s already been renewed ahead of its premiere.

Deadline reports the upcoming show, which will feature Patrick Stewart in his classic role alongside returning Trekkies like Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Jeri Ryan, has landed a second 10-episode order from CBS All Access.

While showrunner Michael Chabon was named to helm the writers room for the first season, the show is still Alex Kurtzman’s baby. Kurtzman has been behind the new Trek series, shepherding these current shows and a bevy of future projects at various networks. Deadline reports Chabon will “shift roles” in a second season that has also nabbed a lot of financing already: the California Film Commission has given $20.45M in tax credits to the show’s second season, which is the most any TV project has ever been awarded (over the first season’s $15.6M).

Star Trek: Picard adds Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora to the familiar faces in the cast and will air its episodes weekly when it premieres on Jan. 23, 2020. As for the second season, since production just wrapped on S1, Picard's cast and crew could warp back into business as soon as the spring of 2020.