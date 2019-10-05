Latest Stories

Star Trek: Picard engages with new trailer, premiere date at NYCC 2019
Lost in Space's second season finds December release date, adds JJ Feild
What a wonderful alien world: Lost in Space drops first trailer for season two
Look of the Week: Zombieland's style rules
Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Cuneform
Christian Long
Oct 5, 2019
At least some of the old gang's back together in the first full trailer for Star Trek: Picard. Saturday afternoon, as part of the planet-sized Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con 2019, the crowd got a look at the first trailer for The Next Generation spinoff, which centers on the post-Starfleet life of former Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Suffice to say, minds were blown.

While the trailer starts with what appears to be Picard dreaming, where he sees Data (Brent Spiner) in full Starfleet uniform, painting away in the vineyards, only to wake up to his faithful dog, Number One (aww!) We also get glimpses of Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) in action, as well as Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), enjoying their golden years in matrimonial bliss. 

The larger story, which will last 10 episodes, seems to involve Picard getting pulled back into the Federation after a stranger wanders onto his property. While he's being ostracized by Starfleet's top brass, the former Captain of the Enterprise takes it upon himself to right the wrongs of the past to help ensure a more secure future for all. 

After all, along with the trailer's mini-reunions, the brand new ships, and the new spin on the Romulan Warbird, it also has a haunting reminder from Picard himself: "No one is safe from the past."

Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

