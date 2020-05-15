New Star Trek spinoff 'Strange New Worlds' set at CBS All Access, focused on Pike, Spock, and Number One

CBS All Access' Star Trek universe has now reached a rate of expansion that would make our own cosmos turn green with envy.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that it had placed an order for a Discovery spinoff entitled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Written by Akiva Goldsman (an executive producer on Discovery, Short Treks, and Picard), the show will focus on the U.S.S. Enterprise adventures of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck) in the decade before James T. Kirk became captain of the famous starship.

The subtitle is a heartwarming nod to Kirk's monologue from the opening titles of the original series:

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly go where no man has gone before!

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at CBS All Access, said in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman (the mastermind behind CBS' Trekkie revival), Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are all on board as executive producers. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez are attached as co-executive producers.

“This is a dream come true, literally,” added Goldsman, who came up with the premiere story with Kurtzman and Lumet. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS.”

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” Kurtzman said. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

The fan favorite trio was first introduced in Season 2 of Discovery and ended up getting their own mini-episode in "Q&A" — the first Short Trek entry of the sophomore season.

Aside from Discovery (whose third season is primed for later this year), Picard (a second season is on the way), and Short Treks, CBS' Trek-based library is on the verge of hitting warp speed.

The network's streaming service is also working on an animated comedy, Lower Decks, from Mike McMahan; a Section 31 spinoff series with Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou; and a CG-animated kids' show for Nickelodeon.