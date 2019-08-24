Star Wars cast at D23: Keri Russell's role and Carrie Fisher's final performance

Lucasfilm brought out the brightest points of light in the Star Wars universe at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, rolling out the main cast of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker to tease (but not spoil) the film that'll be bringing the Skywalker saga to an end later this year.

Keri Russell joined fellow cast members John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, Joonas Suotamo, Billy Dee Williams along with director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy, with Russell serving up the slightest of previews about the mysterious character she'll be playing.

"She's really funny and a little bit shady — kind of a criminal," she said. "And an old friend of Poe’s." The Rise of Skywalker also marks the last appearance of Star Wars royalty Carrie Fisher, who'll be featured posthumously once more as Princess Leia.

