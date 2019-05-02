Impressive! State of California officially recognizes May the Fourth as Star Wars Day

Execute Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 72...

In a step forward for geeks everywhere, the California Legislature has officially recognized May the Fourth as Star Wars Day, seemingly the first-ever governing body to do so. The resolution was brought forth by Assemblyman Tom Daly of the state's 69th district as a way to celebrate the opening of Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland later this month.

Now that's something the Galactic Senate can really get behind — trade federation, shmade federation, are we right or are we right?

According to the resolution text, the city of Anaheim (where Disneyland is located) will enjoy an added $14 million in tax revenue per year as a result of the upcoming theme park, which also created over 5,000 temporary jobs and over 1,000 permanent ones. The Disneyland location of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens its doors May 31; the Disney World location in Orlando, meanwhile, goes live on Aug. 29.

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Behind the Scenes at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort

You should read the resolution in its entirety, as it's quite a fun kick to see all the highfalutin government jargon paired alongside beloved facts about the iconic saga launched by George Lucas back in 1977. Take this one, for instance:

"WHEREAS, Since then, the Star Wars franchise has captured line 10 the imaginations and hearts of many and has remained a beloved line 11 franchise into the 21st century; and WHEREAS, 'May the Fourth be with you,' which started as a line 2 pun warmly shared by fans, has become a full-fledged fan line 3 celebration of Star Wars..."

Set at the Black Spire Outpost on the Outer Rim planet of Batuu, Galaxy's Edge will fully immerse guests in the world of the franchise, featuring make-you-own lightsaber shops, restaurants where the meat is roasted by podracer engines converted into ovens, blue-colored milk, and so much more. As for the rides, the two big ones allow you to pilot the Millennium Falcon (Smuggler's Run) and fight against the First Order (Age of Resistance).

Credit: Lucasfilm

Once the "holiday" (landing on a Saturday this year) ends, there's still one teeny-tiny thing to look forward to: The ninth episode in the big-screen franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, which closes out the famous family's saga for good and opens in theaters on Dec. 20. J.J. Abrams, who co-wrote Episode IX with Chris Terrio (Justice League), also directs.

For our roundup of all the ways in which you can celebrate May the Fourth, click here.