Mandalorian Monopoly & Force-sensitive Barbies: The coolest ways to celebrate May the 4th

Long have we waited...for it to be Star Wars Day again! While a good chunk of the world is currently shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's nice to know that we can take a break from all the stress and gloom, and just celebrate the beauty of the galaxy far, far away. Its capacity to bring us all together — in the theater, at cons, or at home — cannot be understated.

While we can't yet congregate this year, that doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of ways to celebrate May the 4th. From awesome toys, to galactically good deals, here are the coolest ways to recreate the hedonistic revelry of Jabba's Palace.

Oh, and fun fact: Did you know that today is a legit legal holiday in California as of last year?

DEALS:

StarWars.com has an exhaustive list of all the discounts available today. You can check out all sorts of deals with Her Universe, Hot Topic, Best Buy, LEGO, Garmin, Entertainment Earth, Disney Lucasfilm Press, Buckle-Down, and more.

TOYS:

In honor of Fan First Friday, Hasbro announced a number of new figures inspired by the Star Wars universe. They include: Luke Skywalker dressed as a stormtrooper; an Imperial stormtrooper; a Kamino clone trooper; a Luke and Yoda two-pack; a Lom and Zuckuss two-pack; a Carbonized Collection Darth Vader; Han in carbonite. The coolest of the bunch, though, a life-sized Boba Fett helmet with all the bells and whistles (aka a flip-down rangefinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated heads-up display).

Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro Credit: Hasbro hide thumbnails show thumbnails

For you Barbie lovers in the crowd, Mattel's got some fun twists on familiar character designs. Now's your chance to pick up Barbies modeled after Rey, C-3PO, Leia, and Darth Vader.

Credit: Mattel

GAMING/CONTESTS:

You'll be able to pass GO and collect 200 credits worth of Beskar in Hasbro's Mandalorian-themed Monopoly. Arriving this fall, the board contains squares like "This is the Way" and Baby Yoda's "hover pram." Yeah, that's the actual name for it.

Credit: Hasbro/Lucasfilm

Newegg is offering a custom Kylo Ren-inspired PC to one lucky winner. The red and black "handcrafted and 3D printed case mod" (complete with "supreme hardware") is sure to make you the envy of the entire First Order. Get details here.

Credit: Newegg

The artwork for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (on sale later this year) was unveiled today along with an in-depth Q&A with Jonathan Smith (head of production and strategic director at TT Games) and Craig Derrick (managing producer at Lucasfilm Games). The comprehensive game features almost 500 characters in the game. Not all of them are playable, but some (like Yaddle) cut deep into the franchise lore.

"We just looked at every film in the saga and tried to say “yes” as much as possible," Derrick told StarWars.com. "That said, it often comes down to storytelling and the specific role of the character in the quests and game progression."

ENTERTANMENT:

Take the evening off and allow the soothing tones of Anthony Daniels' voice lull you into sleep as he reads passages from his recently-published memoir, I Am C-3PO. Not even the great Babu Frik will be able to wipe the experience from your mind.

Watch as Daisy Ridley discovers that her Force abilities are just a tad rusty in the following May the 4th message from the Rey actress.

And, of course, you can now spend countless hours on Disney+, watching the entire Skywalker Saga, Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, Rebels, Resistance, and, as of today, all seven seasons of The Clone Wars.

Video of An Entire Galaxy | Star Wars | Disney+

EATS:

After day of celebrating like an ewok, you'll probably be hungrier than an angry wampa on Hoth. If that's the case, then feel free check out this Star Wars-themed cookie cake from Mrs. Fields.

Credit: Mrs. Fields

Or, if you'd like to give into the trend of everyone trying to make their own bread in quarantine, why not check out these two starchy recipes from the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge cookbook? You can't go to Disney World or Disneyland at the moment, but you can bring their unique foods into your own kitchen. One is for that cool, self-rising bread Rey makes in The Force Awakens. The second is for Mustafarian lava buns that are sure to warm you up and turn you to the Dark Side.

Credit: Insight Editions/Lucasfilm

Credit: Insight Editions/Lucasfilm

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of May the 4th and Star Wars news in general.