Galaxy's Edge theme park goes online with ambitious new Star Wars VR experience

With the massive Disney theme parks (Walt Disney World and Disneyland) opening up again in a staggered return to normalcy over the course of the late summer, fans will eventually get to see all the rides, attractions, and snacks that make those places so special — including at the newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. But for those willing to wait a little longer before braving the coronavirus in public, a new VR experience set in the world of Galaxy's Edge may be just the ticket.

Announced today, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, from ILMxLAB (the Lucasfilm VR studio that brought fans Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series) and Oculus Studios is coming to fans later this year.

According to a release, the experience will involve an original story set in the world of Galaxy's Edge's Batuu — more specifically, on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, where players will run into characters both old and new. Gameplay and difficulty settings will differ based on what fans want from the experience and whether they're seasoned VR vets or simply displaced theme park obsessives.

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,” said Scott Trowbridge, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive, in a statement. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

In addition to the concept art posted above, fans also got a poster teasing the experience:

Source: ILMxLAB

"We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge later this year,” said Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB Executive-in-Charge. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB’s quest to transition from storytelling – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you’re inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward."

This "storyLIVING," as Beck calls it, might be the safest, most responsible way to experience Galaxy's Edge for a while due to the pandemic, even if Walt Disney World and Disneyland eventually reopen and return to business as usual (or with precautions in place for as long as needed). Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will release to VR systems later this year.