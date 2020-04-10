Star Wars: The Clone Wars reveals Ahsoka's Jedi past, Maul, and Bo-Katan [Jabba the Pod 2.15]

As hard as she might try, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) cannot run away from who she really is. She's a Jedi... a Jedi as they were truly meant to be. They help those who need it, and from time to time that includes a former enemy.

Just as her shenanigans with the Martez sisters comes to a close, the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) reveals herself to the former Padawan. Death Watch is gone, they have a common enemy (Maul), and Ahsoka's help is required. The Martez sisters encourage her to go where she is needed most.

We didn't expect the final, Mandalore-centric arc of Star Wars: The Clone Wars to begin this way, but it was a pleasant surprise. It's going to be all lightsabers and jetpacks from here on out, and our heroes over on Jabba the Pod (Matt Romano, Caitlin Busch, and Brian Silliman), are here to break it all down. There also may be a droid uprising going on, so there's that too.

Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.