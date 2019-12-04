Star Wars: Richard E. Grant confesses cheers and tears in first reaction to Rise of Skywalker

Fans still have a few weeks to go before the Skywalker saga comes to an end with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but now the first reaction to the film has surfaced — and it’s from one of the film’s new cast members. Richard E. Grant (Bram Stoker's Dracula, Logan), who appears in the upcoming movie as high-ranking First Order villain Allegiant General Pryde, got to see the series-capper and immediately cut an emotional video of his various reactions.

The reaction during the cast screening ran the gamut of emotions, with Grant’s worn on his sleeve. Laughter, cheers, and tears — everything a Star Wars fan could want.

Take a look:

"I've just seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and nothing prepares you for this," Grant said in the Instagram video. "I cheered, I shouted, I fist-pumped the air, I cried, I stood and cheered. It's absolutely everything that you would hope it was gonna be. I'm so proud to be in it, and I can't wait for you to see it."

The internal screening left the actor with plenty more praise, which he heaped upon his director, J.J. Abrams. “Just seen the 1st cast screening of @starwars THE RISE OF SKYWALKER,” Grant wrote. “What it achieves, weaves and resolves is a total emotional meltdown & resurrection of the Spirit. Bravo to @jjabramsofficial & his astonishing cast and creative crew.”

A “resurrection of the Spirit” could just be a flowery piece of emotional writing, but with at least one character returning from what everyone assumed was death (The Emperor), perhaps “resurrection” wasn’t a word used lightly.

Fans will be able to experience the film (and share their own reactions) when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.