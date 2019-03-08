Star Wars Weekly: Galaxy's Edge reveals opening and fans celebrate #RebelsRemembered

Time again for STAR WARS WEEKLY, the SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the most important news of the week from a galaxy far, far away. Think of us as your own personal Star Wars Holocron.

GALAXY'S EDGE OPENING DATES

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, we discovered that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge would be opening on May 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and on August 29 at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, which are both earlier than anticipated.

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open May 31 at Disneyland Resort, Aug. 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Along with the announcements of dates came a lot more interesting information. First, the flagship ride, Rise of the Resistance, will be opening later in the year and not be ready for release. It was also intriguing to learn that those visiting in Anaheim will have to make a free reservation to visit the park in the first month or two of its opening. It really looks like they're working to see how much demand they really get and how to manage crowds.

But will people spend the money to flock to the park in order to miss Rise of the Resistance? It's an interesting question and we'll see how it shakes out.

If you want more details, the Disney Parks Blog has you covered.

REBELS REMEMBERED

March 5th marked the one-year anniversary of the end of Star Wars Rebels and fans took to Twitter with the hashtag #rebelsremembered to commemorate the show. Fans weren't the only ones to get in on the hashtag, either: some of the cast and crew got in on it as well.

Dave Filoni himself offered a tease for what might have happened after the finale of Rebels:

And here are two more behind-the-scenes tidbits:

And I wonder if this would have happened if not for Johnamarie Macias, a Star Wars fan whose name you should know. Her passion for the animated shows is largely unrivaled. The hashtag was her brainchild.

For me, Rebels was an important journey in Star Wars. It was really the first piece of media Disney produced and set a high bar for what Star Wars could be in a post-Lucas setting. Watching the show grow over the years and end on such a high note was thrilling and I think all Star Wars fans hope that Star Wars: Episode IX can stick the landing as well as the ending of Rebels did.

BRIE LARSON WANTS TO BE A JEDI

Brie Larson, star of Captain Marvel, has been hard on the press tour and giving a lot of fun interviews with her partner in crime, Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson, as Star Wars fans are aware, was Mace Windu in the first half of the classic saga.

She mentioned at one point that he brought his lightsaber to the set and the rest was history.

Captain Marvel comes out today. See it. It's a joy and evokes the sincerity of Superman: The Movie and all the awe of Star Wars.

QUEEN'S SHADOW

This week saw the long-awaited release of Queen's Shadow. This book documents Amidala's transition from queen to senator in the years between Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. It also pays dividends for fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the saga as a whole, offering connective tissue that's going to add to your experience of watching the movies and animated series when you revisit them.

The author, E.K. Johnston, has been on tour with the book all week across the country and her social media has been delightful, full of behind the scenes tidbits.

Queen's Shadow is available now.

CLONE WARS ANAKIN DUBS THE MOVIES

One of the things I've wanted most over the past 10 years is to hear Matt Lanter and Cat Taber, the voices of Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala, respectively, on The Clone Wars do the scenes from the films. Specifically, I want to hear these two do the fireplace scene from Attack of the Clones.

I still don't have that, but I have the next best thing.

Video of Star Wars Scenes with Clone Wars Voices (Anakin &amp; Obi Wan) Battlefront II

Some brilliant Star Wars fans took some of the dialogue that Matt Lanter has provided for Star Wars: Battlefront II and married it with the corresponding scenes from the films.

Until next week: May the Force be with you!