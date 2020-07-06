Stargirl renewed for a second season on The CW, not DC Universe

Stargirl has been renewed for a second season, but it won't be a DC Universe exclusive anymore. The comic book series (created by Geoff Johns) will now be endemic to The CW, which aired each episode of the first season the day after they premiered on the subscription streaming platform.

This isn't the first time that DC Universe has had to share its original content with another party, be it network or digital platform. Doom Patrol Season 2, for example, was immediately available on HBO Max when the series returned late last month. In fact, existing DCU subscribers currently have the option to opt into HBO Max for an additional $4.99 if they so choose. It's worth noting the first season of the short-lived Swamp Thing series is also headed to The CW this fall, after streaming on DC Universe in 2019. So there's clearly some super-chemistry between the two entities.

Image Credit: DC Universe

Stargirl features Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, the titular heroine who tries to restart the Justice Society of America to stop a new wave of villains. The show has been a surprisingly fun, throwback addition to the schedule this year — hitting the sweet spot between The CW's super-shows and the high school drama that is the network's bread and butter. The Stargirl character made her comics debut in 1999 and was inspired by Johns' late sister, who was killed in a plane crash three years prior.

Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Christopher James Baker co-star. Johns serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Beeman executive produce as well.

Season 1 is currently airing on The CW Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. EST. Episodes can also be found on the network's ad-supported streaming platforms.