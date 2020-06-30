WIRE Buzz: Old Spice passes torch to SpongeBob; Mothman Legacy finds distribution; more

Look at your Krabby Patty, now back to me, now back at your Krabby Patty, now back to me... As the newest Old Spice Man, SpongeBob SquarePants recently received a congratulatory call from none other than established Old Spice veteran, Isaiah Mustafa.

In a bizarrely charming video entitled "Passing the Torch (Probably a Bad Idea Since Torches Don't Work Underwater)," Mustafa informs the famous pineapple (voiced by Tom Kenny) dweller that the job "is not just about looking good, you also need to sound like you smell outstanding." SpongeBob pretty much answers every bit of advice with his usual catchphrase: "I'm ready!"

Take a look:

Video of Passing Of The Torch | Old Spice x The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Aside from his hunky role promoting Old Spice products on television, Mustafa recently played the adult version of Mike Hanlon in Andy Muschietti's It Chapter Two.

The Old Spice partnership is part of the marketing campaign for The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie: Sponge on the Run, which arrives on VOD and CBS All Access early next year.

He ain't just a Tik Tok meme anymore, people.

Earlier this year, SYFY WIRE exclusively debuted the trailer for The Mothman Legacy, a documentary about one of America's most terrifying urban legends. Now, Deadline reports that the film has found global distribution from 1091, which will debut the project on digital platforms Tuesday, Oct. 20.

"We couldn’t be happier to team with 1091 in the release of our latest Small Town Monsters film, The Mothman Legacy,” director Seth Breedlove said in a statement to Deadline. "The crew and I believe we’ve created something truly unique with this project; a terrifying real-life horror story, and a case study on the roots of a modern myth. Featuring interviews with witnesses of the Mothman, alongside experts, authors and locals, this is a story that was begging to be told and we’re anxious to unveil this untold chapter in the mountain states monstrous past.”

Video of The Mothman Legacy - Teaser &quot;West Virginia Hills&quot; (2020 Paranormal Horror Documentary)

Small Town Monsters is a series of films that explore local folklore and myths found throughout the United States. Beast of Whitehall, Boggy Creek Monster, and Terror in the Skies are few of the titles that were produced under the banner of STM.

The movie was supposed to make its premiere at the Mothman Festival in late September (yep, there's an actual festival), but the event was canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a sequel to last year's The Mothman of Point Pleasant.

Calling DC Universe subscribers! If you've got an existing account with the superhero-based streaming platform, you now have the option to add HBO Max (usually $14.99 a month) for a special bundle price of just $4.99. However, there are a few caveats.

"The new HBO Max and DC Universe bundle will last for the remainder of paying customers’ subscription periods, and does not extend to DC Universe customers who are currently using a free trial," writes Decider. In addition, the deal cannot be retroactively given to DC Universe subscribers who signed up for HBO Max since it launched in late May.

Credit: HBO Max

A larger library of titles for a cheaper price does sound appealing, especially since HBO Max will rotate its selection of DC films on a monthly basis.