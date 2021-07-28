Stargirl is back with a Flash, Starman's return(?!), and more in Season 2's 'Summer School'

A year to the date since the Stargirl Season 1 finale aired, the series is back on August 10 with 13-new episodes in a somewhat modified format. Named much like a summer sequel film would be, Stargirl: Summer School is the official title of this season’s serialized arc.

Teen superhero, Courtney Whitmore (a.k.a. Stargirl), is back patrolling the streets of Blue Valley, Nebraska with her fellow new Justice Society of America (JSA) super peers. But series creator/showrunner Geoff Johns told reporters today in a press panel that audiences can expect to see new characters, and even familiar faces, like the original owner of the Cosmic Staff, Starman played by Joel McHale.

“In the best comic books, I love long-brewing stories,” Johns teased. “And you’ll see the return of Starman in Season 2.”

Watch the new Season 2 trailer:

Johns confirmed that Joel McHale will be in the later half of this season. He added that episode nine this season will flashback to show more of the original JSA members and founders including Dr. Jay Garrick (a.k.a. The Flash) who will be played by OG and Arrowverse-era TV Flash, John Wesley Shipp.

“John playing Jay in Stargirl connects our show to the Arrow universe and open doors to eventually interact with those characters,” Johns shared. “When we do it, we’ll do it in a special Stargirl way.”

Johns also said comics writer James Robinson’s take on the character of The Shade (played by Jonathan Cake) will also be a player. “We had already planted him in the mural of the ISA,” Johns revealed.

It’s looking like Stargirl is going to need all the help she can get as the first episode back, "Summer School: Chapter One,” reveals a spine-chilling new tone, and threat for the season: Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

Johns said he was looking to change up the tone of the series so they didn't repeat what they achieved in Season 1. Comparing Season 2 to some of his favorite movies as a kid, Johns said there’s more menace to be found along the lines of The Lost Boys and Young Sherlock Holmes.

“Eclipso as a character is from the ‘60s and is more of a demonic source like Pennywise [from IT],” Johns said. “To have our kids go up against that where he gets into their heads and exposes their guilt and fears, and uses it against them, was all about telling a story of darkness vs light. Eclipso allowed us to crack open our characters.”

And while Eclipso is more of a specter in the early episodes, John said he’s definitely appearing in the flesh in Season 2. “We wanted to build up to it so when you see him manifest, it feels deserved and scary. And the feeling will be everything has changed. Hopefully, audiences will be both happy and scared.”

Stargirl returns Tuesday, August 10th at 8:00pm ET/PT on The CW.