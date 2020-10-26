WIRE Buzz: New Stargirl villains; BlumFest day of horror; Mandalorian Xbox controllers

DC’s Stargirl has found its villains for Season 2. According to Deadline, the show has cast Nick Tarabay (The Expanse) and Jonathan Cake (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in the roles of Eclipso and The Shade, respectively. Ysa Penarejo (Red Ruby) was also cast for the season, although the character she’ll play remains a mystery.

Stargirl creator Geoff Johns hinted at New York Comic Con earlier this month that The Shade and Eclipso would play a major role in the upcoming season. The two evil-doers are quite different in their villainy: The Shade is an immortal anti-hero who is the only member of the Injustice Society of America that didn't appear in Blue Valley last season, while Eclipso is an ancient being trapped in a black diamond who feeds on humanity’s fear and grief.

Tarabay, who played Avasarala’s morally flexible right-hand man on The Expanse, seems well-equipped to play an ancient evil entity. And you might recognize Cake as Blackbeard from two episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.

The second season of DC's Stargirl will air on The CW, though the premiere date has yet to be announced.

Blumhouse, the horror production company, is holding its first festival. The virtual event, appropriately called BlumFest, will take place this Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

“This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two,” said Jason Blum, Blumhouse’s CEO and founder.

Panels during the day-long event will highlight different upcoming Blum productions, including The Craft: Legacy, Freaky, The Good Lord Bird, and Halloween Kills, the last of which will have Blum talking with Jamie Lee Curtis about the film, which has been pushed to premiere in October 2021 due to the pandemic.

BlumFest also teases that there will be surprise guests who will share exclusive news about unannounced Blumhouse projects coming soon. Interested? You can check out the panels on Blumhouse’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

The Mandalorian fans who enjoy an Xbox game or two and have $169.99 to burn can now pre-order their own Mandalorian-themed controllers.

According to Microsoft, the controller and charging station are “armor-clad in a Mandalorian pattern reminiscent of beskar steel.”

Credit: Microsoft Store

With its textured grips and custom button mapping, the controller also boasts the precision of an Amban sniper rifle. It also has up to twice the wireless range, allowing you to play from a distance with ultimate precision, just like Din Djarin. And it even has an image of a certain wanted Baby Yoda on the back.

Mandalorian gamers will unfortunately have a wait a few months to get the set, as Microsoft Stores won’t release them until Dec. 31. Until then, fans can make do with a whole second season of the show to watch on Disney+ starting this Friday, Oct. 30.