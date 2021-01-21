The simple life is long gone in full trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois series

Fans are getting a super-sized premiere when Superman (and Lois) go up, up and away in their fight for a better world, and we finally have a better look at what Superman & Lois will be doing when the show premieres later next month on Feb 23.

The CW released the first full trailer for the newest show in its Arrowverse, and as you can see (below) things aren't going all too well for the Daily Planet's best reporters. Not only is their news organization seeing layoffs, but their teen sons both have anxiety and Clark has lost both his parents.

But that won't stop the duo from jumping into the fray and trying to battle evil head-on — even if it means moving back to the Kents' familiar farmhouse for a chance at the "simple life," as Lois' dad (Dylan Walsh) calls it. (Though, based on how Clark's reveal that he is Superman seems to be going with his sons, it would appear that the uphill battle begins at home.)

Video of Superman &amp; Lois | Season Trailer | The CW

Lois and Clark will be played by Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin, both of whom will be reprising their roles as seen in various other Arrowverse crossovers, and even a few times on Supergirl, when Clark was visiting his (technically older) cousin.

Rounding out the cast are Wolé Parks (supervillain The Stranger), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Clark's old friend Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Lana's husband Kyle), Inde Navarrette (Lana and Kyle's daughter Sarah), Sam Rayner (businessman Morgan Edge), and Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfinas (Lois and Clark's sons Jonathan and Jordan). Joining them briefly will be Arrow's David Ramsey, who'll be reprising his role of John Diggle.

Superman and Lois flies onto The CW on Feb 23.