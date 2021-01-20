The CW gives Superman & Lois super-sized premiere, bumps The Flash's return to March

Most of The CW’s Arrowverse shows are heading back for new seasons to kick off 2021, but the network is now making a few tweaks to the rollout. Superman is now getting a super-sized premiere, and The Flash will be a bit slower to arrive.

Deadline reports both The Flash and new original series Superman & Lois were originally set to premiere on Tuesday, February 23. But not the entire night will be devoted to the Superman & Lois premiere, with the Supergirl spinoff series receiving a 90-minute series premiere, followed by a half-hour special titled Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show and set up the first season.

If you do the math, that means the two hour block is loaded with Super-stuff — so the Flash premiere has been bumped a week. The Flash’s new season will now premiere on Tuesday, March 2, along with a new episode of Superman & Lois.

Superman & Lois spins out of the world of Supergirl and the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, and will be a new original series focusing on Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane. Along with all the requisite superhero stuff, the series will focus on their personal lives as parents and hard-hitting reporters. The Flash returns as the Arrowverse’s longest-running show in the wake of Arrow’s series finale last season, focusing on the Scarlet Speedster as he protects Central City from all kinds of supervillains, super-fast and otherwise.

As far as the rest of the Arrowverse goes, Batwoman has already premiered; Black Lightning is back on February 8; and Legends of Tomorrow is slated to premiere at midseason.