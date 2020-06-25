SYFY WIRE feeding Gremlins 2 watch party with cast members Zach Galligan and Robert Picardo

Grab your favorite post-midnight snack because SYFY WIRE is revisiting the meta gem that is Joe Dante's Gremlins 2: The New Batch. To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary this month, we've recruited sequel cast members, Zach Galligan (Billy Peltzer) and Robert Picardo (Forster), for a Twitter watch party this coming Monday, June 29.

The event marks the start of our new reunion/anniversary series called SYFY WIRE Rewind. To help us turn back the clock to summer 1990, Jackie Jennings will be catching up with Galligan and Picardo to discuss The New Batch's wacky production and its newfound status as a cult favorite.

"It seems impossible. It's that weird time paradox, where it seems like it was just yesterday, and it also seems like it was forever ago," Galligan said of the film's 3-decade milestone.

"[Joe is] the most fun director to work with in the world," added Picardo. "He makes a set of a movie like Gremlins — which, at the time, had a very, very big price tag on it — [feel] like a playground. It's so relaxed, everybody gets to do their best work. He's the proverbial kid in a sandbox, who is never happier than when he's directing a movie."

Written by Charles S. Haas, Gremlins 2 shifts the setting from Kingston Falls to New York City. Now working at the cutting edge Clamp Center (headed by uptight security chief, Forster), Billy reunites with Gizmo, who has been taken prisoner by the company's genetics lab. In true fashion, the cute little mogwai gets wet and Manhattan runs the risk of being overrun by devious agents of chaos.

Prior to the watch party on Monday, Jackie will be hosting a live Q&A with Picardo on the SYFY WIRE Instagram page at 7:00 p.m. EST. The main event kicks off at 8:00 p.m. EST. If the festivities run past midnight, we claim no legal responsibility for any mogwai feeding that may take place on your end.