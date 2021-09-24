'Teen Wolf' is back! MTV hit returns with revival movie taking on a new 'terrifying evil' on Paramount Plus

Beacon Hills is calling and MTV Entertainment Studios has been listening because it appears fan fave Teen Wolf is about to join the long list of properties currently receiving a revival — including Scream, Halloween, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and more — when it drops on Paramount+ in 2022. The news was announced via a promo (below) on Twitter.

However, much like Psych, another fan-favorite series, Teen Wolf will be returning as a sequel film taking place years later in the same town the show was set. And while creator Jeff Davis (Criminal Minds) will also be writing and executive producing the movie, there is no news regarding which of the characters will also be making their long-awaited returns as talks with the original cast are still underway.

According to the release, the movie will see yet another "terrifying evil" descend upon the town, requiring the help of "Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes," and any other possible shapeshifters to defeat it. But only Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) can reunite them, because even though he's no longer a "teen," he is still very much an Alpha. So it's up to him to find new allies and reunite old friends if they have any chance of fighting back against the most powerful and deadliest enemy they have ever faced.

The Teen Wolf TV show — which is based on the 1985 movie of the same name — ran on MTV for six seasons from 2011-2017, producing 100 episodes during its time on the air. The show revolved around Scott, a newly-turned werewolf getting used to his new abilities, and chronicled his and his friends' efforts to keep their town safe from a wide array of threats, including werewolf hunters, chimaeras, and more.

The cast included Dyan O'Brien (The Maze Runner) as Stiles Stilinski, Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois) as Derek Hale, Holland Roden (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) as Lydia Martin, Arden Cho (Chicago Med) as Kira Yukimura, Shelley Hennig (Mythic Quest) as Malia Tate, Dylan Sprayberry (Light As a Feather) as Liam Dunbar, Crystal Reed (Swamp Thing) as Alison Argent, Colton Haynes (American Horror Story: Cult) as Jackson Whittmore, and Linden Ashby (Iron Man 3) and Melinda Ponzio (Thunder Force) as Sheriff Stilinski and Melissa McCall.

The Teen Wolf revival movie is scheduled to descend on Paramount+ on 2022. But you can marathon all 100 episodes of the series on Paramount+ starting in December.