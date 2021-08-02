Live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie leaving the sewers via Colin Jost and Michael Bay

Seth Rogen's animated take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles isn't the only project on the half shell currently in development at Paramount Pictures.

SYFY WIRE confirmed Monday afternoon that the studio has tapped Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and his brother, Casey Jost, to pen a brand-new feature centered around the pizza-loving ninja reptiles who live in the sewers beneath New York City with their rodent sensei, Master Splinter.

According to Deadline, which first broke the news, the movie will be in live-action, though a title and plot details are still incubating inside the ooze. Per Variety, it's totally separate from Rogen's wholly CG effort, which is being made in collaboration with Nickelodeon and slated for theatrical release in August of 2023.

Michael Bay, who produced the last two live-action TMNT adventures (released in 2014 and 2016, which brought in a collective $730 million+ at the worldwide box office) is back as producer alongside Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker. Form and Fuller are also co-founders of Bay's Platinum Dunes production company.

If you take into account all of the theatrically released films that contain the exploits of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, April O'Neil, Shredder, and the rest, then the long-running franchise has made over $1 billion at the global box office. And of course, TMNT has well-established roots in comics and television as well.

Colin Jost is currently a full-time writer and cast member on SNL, where he co-hosts the Weekend Update segment with Michael Che. Casey Jost, on the other hand, serves as a producer on truTV’s hit prank series, Impractical Jokers.