Terminator: Dark Fate shows first footage, reveals new Terminator's abilities

With new images breaking earlier today, Terminator: Dark Fate has made a big push for visibility as the franchise returns with all the familiar faces long-time fans could hope for. The upcoming film showed off some first footage over at CinemaCon and dove into what fans can expect from the newest version of the franchise’s robotic baddies.

According to Deadline, director Tim Miller (of Deadpool fame) took the Paramount stage alongside returning stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in addition to newcomers Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Gabriel Luna. Miller was frank in his excitement for the film, calling it “an enormous f***ing understatement” to refer to the project as a labor of love, then gave the details on the new Terminator: the villainous ‘bot can split, making him twice as deadly as the normal killing machines. As "normal" as something like the antagonist of Terminator 2: Judgment Day can be, anyways.

And speaking of that entry, this film “picks up where Jim Cameron left off with T2,” according to Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos. They showed off two longer clips at the convention, both featuring Davis’ futuristic lead.

The first footage involves her showing up, completely naked, in a bright blue ball. She lands in L.A., right in front of some unprepared and totally normal people, probably ruining their day. Her character presumably arrives from the future, since her tech is advanced and she handles the present-day cops that show up with no problem.

The second clip shows off Luna’s Terminator. His is malleable and transforms while another is more metallic. Neither stand up well to Sarah Connor, who takes them out with ease — only for the footage to cut away for a clip show featuring the one and only Schwarzenegger manning a helicopter railgun. If that doesn’t get fans back on board one of the world’s best sci-fi franchises, there’s not much that will.

The timeline gets even more complicated and dangerous when Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on Nov. 1.