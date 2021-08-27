Teyonah Parris teases Monica Rambeau's 'epic' return in 'The Marvels' during Late Night interview

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe really begins to ramp up its Phase 4 movie push, there are a number of titles we're excited about, but one that seems particularly packed with potential is The Marvels. As the name suggests, the sequel to Captain Marvel will not just feature the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, but will pair the powerful character with two other major players within her family of heroes: Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris.

We first met Monica as a child (played by Akira Akbar at age 11 and Azari Akbar at age 5), and the daughter of Carol's best friend and wingwoman Maria Rambeau, back in Captain Marvel — but we really got to know Parris' adult version last year in WandaVision. An agent of S.W.O.R.D. (an organization we're still learning about) still reeling from her mother's death, Monica is re-introduced as a determined investigator and fighter who, for reasons still unknown, has a bone to pick with Carol Danvers.

So, what exactly is the beef there? How will it resolve? Will Monica and Kamala (who's set to be introduced to the MCU via her own upcoming Disney+ series) get along? Parris was on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers Thursday to promote Candyman, and if she knows...well, she's of course not telling us, because she's still under the umbrella of MCU secrecy.

"I will tell you that I am in London, and I am having an amazing time filming The Marvels, and it's gonna be pretty epic," Parris said. "It's really exciting. I can't wait."

Video of Teyonah Parris Says the Captain Marvel Sequel Is Epic

The Marvels won't be out until late next year if all goes according to plan, so it's no surprise that Parris is still favoring secrecy. Vague hype aside, though, this feels like one of the most important films Marvel will have to offer in the coming years. It puts several female heroes front and center, it builds out the mythology surrounding Carol Danvers after her origin story, and it'll finally answer some longstanding questions about the influence Carol's had on Earth despite spending so much time away from it.

Obviously, Monica is part of that influence, and their reunion is bound to be an impactful one, especially now that Monica has a few superpowers of her own.

Directed by Candyman helmer Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is in theaters Nov. 11, 2022.