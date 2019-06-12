The 10 most disturbing aliens from the Men in Black franchise

The most important tool in the Men in Black's high-tech arsenal is not the Noisy Cricket or any deadly anti-alien weapon. No, it's the neuralyzer, the little vape-shaped device that lets agents erase and rewrite the memories of any civilians that come in contact with extraterrestrials. It's crucial because the Men in Black need to operate in secrecy in order to be effective, and because, as a civilian myself, I really would not want to have any memory of most of these horrible aliens.

The aliens in the Men in Black series are, for the most part, deeply upsetting to look at. With Men in Black: International about to unveil a whole bunch of new alien visitors, it seems like a good time to look back at the first three movies and pick out the 10 most ghastly aliens. This list will not feature any aliens from Men in Black: International, nor will it feature any from the Men in Black cartoon. It also won't feature any real people that are aliens within the fiction of Men in Black; otherwise, Newt Gingrich would’ve made the cut.

Oh, and if you're wondering what the best alien in the franchise is, it’s the alien who speaks in beatbox from Men in Black II, as played by rapper Biz Markie of “Just a Friend” fame.