The 10 saddest moments in Pokémon history, ranked

With over 1,050 episodes of an anime series, 21 movies and over 30 video games under its belt, there's no denying the power of Pokémon. The two highest grossing anime movies in the United States are the first two Pokémon movies. This is a franchise that through more than 20 years of existence has captivated audiences' minds with a wonderful world filled with interesting creatures you want to find and get to know, with so many adventures you could never follow them all.

Despite it being a franchise aimed towards kids starring a cute yellow rat that says "Pika Pika," Pokémon has never shied away from pulling our collective heartstrings and squeezing them to the point of traumatizing generations of fans.

Before Pokémon: Detective Pikachu finishes invading our dreams (and maybe a nightmare here and there) with live-action versions of Mr. Mime and Ludicolo, let's revisit the most heartbreaking moments in the Pokémon franchise.