The 11 best lightsaber battles in the Star Wars films, including The Rise of Skywalker

The only thing Star Wars fans love more than the actual movies are the lightsaber battles within them.

A staple since 1977's A New Hope, the Sith and Jedi love to use laser swords to air their grievances and settle their issues, "daddy" or otherwise. Thanks to advances in CG, the movies' lightsaber duels of the last 20 years have grown leaps and bounds (and Yoda flips) ahead of their modest, low-fi beginnings when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) clashed with Darth Vader inside the first Death Star.

As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, here's our ranking of the saga's greatest and most memorable lightsaber battles — including from Episode IX, so spoiler warning.

Video of Yoda vs Count Dooku - Fight Scene | Star Wars Attack of the Clones (2002) Movie Clip

HONORABLE MENTION: Yoda vs. Dooku In Attack of the Clones

The way Yoda summons his lightsaber from the side opposite his fighting hand is one of those movie moments best experienced with a crowd on opening night. The weightless cartwheeling/spinning through the air mid-lightsaber battle is, um, well... it's laughable. Unintentionally so. But it's still cool to watch one of our favorite Jedi masters in his prime, even if he is unable to beat this duplicitous Sith.