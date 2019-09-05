The 6 weirdest, most confusing manga versions of American superheroes

Originally published in the early 1970s, the Spider-Man manga definitely started off all right. It told the story of Yu Komori who, much like Peter Parker, is a high school student who gets bitten by a radioactive spider, gets superpowers, learns all about responsibility — all that good stuff. He even battles classic Spidey villains like Electro, who Yu ends up punching to death in Issue #3, after which it turns out that he was the older brother of Yu's love interest.

Oops.

Credit: Marvel

This was NOT Japanese Spidey's only kill, BTW. In issue #6, he defeats The Lizard by throwing him into a crocodile enclosure to be eaten alive (don't worry, he reverted back to human shortly before dying, so you know he suffered horribly in the end).

Things only got bleaker from there.

In Issue #16, Yu stops a gang-rape but, in the process, gets mistaken for one of the assailants. And in Issue #20, he battles an insane American veteran who goes on a shooting spree that almost ends with a plane crash — because in the Spider-Man manga, with great power comes great therapy bills.