The Arrowverse’s next crossover will probably just feature Batwoman, Superman & Lois

After blowing up the entire multiverse with Crisis on Infinite Earths last season, the next Arrowverse crossover is expected to be a good bit shorter. Like, just two series instead of… well, all of them.

The CW’s network president Mark Pedowitz teased at a press conference that the next crossover will probably focus on returning hit Batwoman and freshman series Superman & Lois. Batwoman will be entering its second season, while Superman & Lois will be in its first year. If that plan moves forward, shows like Flash (the most-viewed super-series on the network), Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl would not be part of this year’s annual crossover tradition.

If this plan stays in place, Pedowitz noted the crossover will likely be pushed from December back to around the first or second-quarter of 2021. The shows themselves likely won’t kick off their new seasons until around January 2021, due to continued production delays related to the pandemic. Of course, that itself assumes productions can safely ramp back up in the coming months, so there are still plenty of unknowns. But the studio is at least looking ahead to the super-shenanigans we’ll be enjoying down the line.

"The original plan before the pandemic, we were going to go the first or second week in December with a two hour Sunday," Pedowitz said via Entertainment Weekly. "We need to have more discussions, but we have more important things to worry about at the moment.”

We’d already heard the next crossover would likely be on a smaller scale than the massive Crisis on Infinite Earths, which makes sense, as the crews deserve a break after pulling off that primetime monster. And now with a pandemic underway, it’s no surprise at all the Arrowverse masterminds are looking at something smaller (and inherently easier to pull off) for the 2020/2021 edition.

Per the network’s proposed fall schedule (which wouldn't start until Janaury 2021), Superman & Lois will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., after The Flash, making a high-profile superhero block with the Fastest Man on Earth and the Big Blue Boyscout. Batwoman will still be airing on Sundays as part of the new schedule, while Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow are holding off until midseason.

Would you be into a Superman/Batwoman crossover? Which DC baddie do you think will be causing the trouble between Gotham and Metropolis?