The Big Bad for The Flash’s ‘Armageddon’ crossover revealed: Super-psychic alien Despero

We only just learned that The Flash would be bringing back a boatload of Arrowverse heroes for a season-opening crossover later this year — and now we know the baddie who is a big enough deal to bring them all together: It’s Despero.

Entertainment Weekly has reportedly confirmed the DC Comics alien villain will be the main threat, and such a major problem that Team Flash has to call in heroes from several other shows to take him on. Despero is described as "a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible powers,” who comes to Earth “on a deadly mission, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash."

The five-part “Armageddon” crossover event is slated to kick off The Flash’s eighth season in November, reuniting Flash (Grant Gustin) with Legends of Tomorrow’s Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Arrow’s Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), Supergirl’s Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Batwoman (Javicia Leslie). Interestingly, big bags Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will also be there — could they be teaming with Despero, or unlikely allies for our heroes? Who knows.

Despero will be played by veteran actor Tony Curran, who sci-fi fans might recognize from his stint as a regular on SYFY’s Defiance, as well as the memorable role of Vincent Van Gogh on Doctor Who. He can play that bubbling sinisterness with ease, and it should be a blast to see him suit up as a big, brightly colored alien.

Looking to the comics history, Despero was created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and first appeared in 1960. He’s been a consistent foe of the major DC heroes of the Justice League for decades, and possesses very powerful psychic powers. So that could be something for Team Flash & Co. to look out for in a few months.

The Flash’s eighth season premieres Nov. 16 on the CW.