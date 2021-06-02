'The Boss Baby: Family Business' rolls out toddler ninjas in latest trailer ahead of theatrical, Peacock premiere

Grab your briefcase, put on a fresh diaper, and prepare for a hostile corporate takeover — the second trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business is now online. Tapping into the zeitgeist of the millennial and Gen Z generations, the latest footage lets loose with a jab at the expense of baby boomers.

Taking place several decades after the first movie, Family Business finds the now grown-up Templeton brothers — suburban dad Tim (Westworld's James Marsden takes over from Tobey Maguire) and hedge fund CEO Ted (30 Rock's Alec Baldwin), drinking a formula that turns them back into toddlers for another Baby Corp. adventure. Together, they'll infiltrate the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood in an attempt to take down its mysterious founder, Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum).

Watch the trailer below:

Video of THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS | Official Trailer 2

Directed by Tom McGrath — who helmed the 2017 predecessor — the sequel also sees the return of Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and Lisa Kudrow (Friends) as the voices of Tim and Ted's parents. Fresh faces include: Eva Longoria (Overboard) as Carol, Tim's wife and the sole breadwinner; Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Endgame) as Tabitha, Tim's super-smart and super ambitious 7-year-old daughter; and Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman) as Tina, Tim's newborn daughter who follows in the footsteps of her Uncle Ted.

"James, Amy, Ariana, Eva and Jeff each bring so much depth, wit and charm to combine with Alec, Lisa, and Jimmy to form an incredibly rich ensemble, one which expands upon the world of the first movie in unexpected and exciting ways," producer Jeff Hermann (Kung Fu Panda 3) said in a statement last November.

The Boss Baby: Family Business takes its first steps into theaters and onto Peacock Friday, July 2.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation