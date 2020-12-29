The Boys Season 3 is 'really fun and breezy' to write, which has showrunner Eric Kripke a little suspicious

The Boys showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke is currently in the thick of writing Season 3 and while he told Consequence of Sound that the process is "really fun and breezy," he's a little suspicious of how easy it is...almost as suspicious as Billy Butcher is of no-good Supes.

"That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable," Kripke said. "I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."

The showrunner admitted that he's not completely satisfied with a season until it's finished. His philosophy during production is: "Man, how do we make this better?"

"I was telling someone in my Post department the other day that when I finally approve a cut, like the visual-effects shot, it feels like a defeat to me," he added. "It feels like a defeat to me because I have to now admit that either because we’re out of time or money, it’s just not going to get better. So, nothing makes me happier to say than, 'Oh, I’ve got a whole bunch of notes. Go make it better, dude.' I’m not the guy who’s like, 'It’s over, and I’m happy.” I’m just like, “Yeah, man. I wish I had another month with everything.'"

When asked if he has a concrete plan for ending the show, Kripke knew well enough not to put his foot in his mouth. "I’ve learned not to go hard on record with how many years," he said. "I have literally never been more wrong than any showrunner in history by saying Supernatural should go five seasons and out. So, I’m not saying this hard and fast publicly."

Supernatural ended up running for 15 seasons, with the final episode airing in November of this year.

Production on Season 3 of The Boys plans to kick off in early 2021. With nothing filmed yet, especially in a time when live-action shoots can unexpectedly start and stall, Amazon has yet to fix a premiere window/date. Chatting with SYFY WIRE on Christmas Eve, The Boys comic book co-creator Darick Robertson said:

"I'm pretty excited that Jensen Ackles is joining the cast! I am sworn to secrecy about everything, so I can't say much, other than from what I hear they're developing. The temperature on this season is going up another notch. Eric Kripke knows what he's doing and the show is in great hands."