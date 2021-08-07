‘The Boys’ teases upcoming season with fake news

We’ve heard a lot of how Season 3 of Amazon’s The Boys will be bananas, but beyond showrunner Eric Kripke talking about the already infamous “Herogasm” episode, details on what we’ll see in the third season have remained sparse.

Amazon gave us a tease today, however, of what we can expect for the Seven, Vought’s handpicked superheroes that help bolster their corporate image.

The five-minute clip is a newscast from Vought’s own channel, the Vought News Network (VNN for short). In a style that evokes Fox News, the “reporter” provides an update on its parent company’s Seven superheroes.

Want to know what everyone’s up to as we roll into the third season? Check out the clip here:

Video of Vought News Network: Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman (August 2021)

The video gives us a quick update on new Seven member, Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), who allegedly has put his drug-addled days of youth behind him by supporting Vought’s Global Wellness Center. The cast also speculates on whether Supersonic will get back with Starlight (Erin Moriarty), as the two apparently dated in their youth. Speaking of Starlight, the announcer also claims “Fake News” that Starlight might be facing burnout.

The Deep (Chace Crawford) is also throwing stones at The Church of the Collective, the organization he turned to when he was kicked out of the Seven. The church leader is apparently unaccounted for, though those who’ve watched the second season know he’s not going to be found anytime soon.

The clip also mentions Homelander (Antony Starr), of course, referencing how his fans made a human wall to keep out Super-Terrorists and ended up being hospitalized with heatstroke for the effort.

In the middle of the fake video, we get a fake commercial. The ad targets superpowered people who have fallen off the ledge, doing drugs like heroin enemas. Vought is behind the ad, of course, and is touting their Global Wellness Center as the solution for superpowered folks who just need a little help. There’s even a website folks can visit — www.gwcvought.com — though nothing is on the site as of yet.

And then there’s the drug, Compound V. The Fox News-esque host tells us that Vought has stopped producing the drug, which makes normal people superpowered and the superpowered incredibly high. Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) even had a statement for VNN, though it was so full of corporate-speak that he basically said nothing.

The clip ends with brief updates on Maeve (she’s opening LGBTQ+ centers across the country) and A-Train, who has wormed his way back into the Seven. What does this set up for Season 3? It’s hard to say, though the emphasis on the Global Wellness Center suggests that may play a non-trivial part in the upcoming season.

We’ll have to wait to find out, unfortunately. As to how long, that’s still up for speculation, as Amazon has not released an official release date for The Boys' third season.