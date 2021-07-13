The Boys boss says ‘Herogasm’ scenes ‘are bananas’ but still not craziest part of Season 3

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke sounded very excited to remind everyone that the upcoming season of the show would feature an episode titled “Herogasm.” As the name suggests (and if it’s anything like Dynamite's comic run of the same name), it will be very NSFW.

Kripke confirmed this in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly today when talking about the show’s five Emmy nominations. He went on to add, however, that there is something even more bonkers than "Herogasm" in the upcoming season.

"We have some crazier thing," Kripke teased. “Beyond even 'Herogasm,' I still think the craziest thing we've ever done is in Episode 1 [of the third season]."

Kripke declined to elaborate on what that "crazier thing" is, unfortunately. He did, however, emphasize how unprecedented “Herogasm” will be. "The dailies are bananas,” he told EW when talking about the episode. “I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening."

In the comics, the six-issue Herogasm run written by Gareth Ennis and illustrated by John McCrea has the supes enjoying a week-long drug-fueled orgy while the rest of the world thinks they’re off-planet fighting an evil alien race. It doesn’t take too much imagination to think about where things can get NSFW, and Kripke’s statement suggests that the show isn’t holding anything back.

When we’ll be able to see “Herogasm” and that even crazier thing in the upcoming season’s first episode remains unknown. While Season 3 of The Boys is currently in production, there’s no news yet on when it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.