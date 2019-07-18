The Cats trailer is an absolute meme factory

The long-awaited first trailer for director Tom Hooper’s star-stacked movie adaptation of the iconic long-running musical, Cats, has let the, well, you know what out of the bag regarding the film’s visual themes. However, it also gave us what was, perhaps, its most anticipated reveal, that being the look of the film's singing and dancing feline characters, which… let’s just say has become a potent topic of conversation.

There’s plenty of avenues to explore in the clip — all of which are uniquely entertaining — ranging from (some) praise to a deluge of garden variety hater spew, though some of the reactions will undoubtedly dive down the deep rabbit hole recesses of a somewhat esoteric (well, very esoteric) adult-type variety. Regardless, we’re only here to provide a quick glimpse at the funny stuff, of which there is no shortage, even just a few hours removed from the trailer’s release.

With that established, let’s take a look at a sampling of what Twitter has reaped for our enjoyment in such a short time!

Cats will hit theaters — after spending five months vexing the internet — on Dec. 20, a shared release date with an obscure, schlocky little grindhouse pic called Star Wars: The Return of Skywalker.