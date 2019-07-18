Latest Stories

Cobra Kai
Tag: TV
Cobra Kai crane kicks SDCC, teases introspection in Season 3
The Banana Splits Movie
Tag: Movies
SDCC 2019: Banana Splits Movie writers spill on how you make a kids' show terrifying
His Dark Materials
Tag: TV
SDCC: New trailer for His Dark Materials shows a magical, nefarious world
Francesca Hayward in Cats
Tag: Movies
The Cats trailer is an absolute meme factory
Francesca Hayward in Cats
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

The Cats trailer is an absolute meme factory

Contributed by
skeletor_angry
Joseph Baxter
Jul 18, 2019

The long-awaited first trailer for director Tom Hooper’s star-stacked movie adaptation of the iconic long-running musical, Cats, has let the, well, you know what out of the bag regarding the film’s visual themes. However, it also gave us what was, perhaps, its most anticipated reveal, that being the look of the film's singing and dancing feline characters, which… let’s just say has become a potent topic of conversation.

There’s plenty of avenues to explore in the clip — all of which are uniquely entertaining — ranging from (some) praise to a deluge of garden variety hater spew, though some of the reactions will undoubtedly dive down the deep rabbit hole recesses of a somewhat esoteric (well, very esoteric) adult-type variety. Regardless, we’re only here to provide a quick glimpse at the funny stuff, of which there is no shortage, even just a few hours removed from the trailer’s release.

With that established, let’s take a look at a sampling of what Twitter has reaped for our enjoyment in such a short time!

Cats will hit theaters — after spending five months vexing the internet — on Dec. 20, a shared release date with an obscure, schlocky little grindhouse pic called Star Wars: The Return of Skywalker.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Cats
Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: Trailers
Tag: memes
Tag: first reactions

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: